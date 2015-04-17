VIENNA, April 17 The Italian rump of defunct
lender Hypo Alpe Adria faces a capital shortfall of 300 million
to 400 million euros ($324-432 million) which Austrian taxpayers
may have to fill, newspaper Der Standard reported, citing
unidentified ownership sources.
Austria last year spun off Hypo's Italian banking unit into
a separate state-owned holding company while it sold off Hypo
businesses in the Balkans and Austria and sought to wind down
the rest in "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution.
The Italian business retains its banking licence but is not
allowed to conduct new business under a European Commission
ruling.
Der Standard said it faces big writedowns if it can no
longer do 2014 accounts as a going concern and instead has to
switch to wind-down accounting, which would hit its balance
sheet. Talks with the Bank of Italy were under way, it said.
The finance ministry declined comment on the story.
($1 = 0.9264 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)