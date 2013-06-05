VIENNA, June 5 Former Austrian central banker Klaus Liebscher will take on the chairmanship of nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria after its last chairman quit, Austria's Kurier reported.

Liebscher, who on Tuesday had said he was too busy to accept the role, was persuaded to change his mind after a personal intervention by Austrian conservative party leader Michael Spindelegger, Kurier wrote on its website on Wednesday.

Hypo and Spindelegger's office both declined to comment on the report and Liebscher did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Liebscher, a 73-year-old conservative, was head of Austria's central bank and a member of the European Central Bank's governing council from 1998 to 2008. He is now head of Fimbag, the Austrian state agency overseeing aid to the banking sector.

Hypo's previous chairman Johannes Ditz quit on Monday after falling out with the government over a restructuring proposal presented to the European Commission, which he had wanted to include a "bad bank" for Hypo's toxic assets.

Former finance minister Hannes Androsch also said earlier that Austria needed a bad bank.

Austria is under pressure from the Commission to come up with a realistic plan for a break-up and sale of Hypo Alpe Adria, or face the bank's having to repay more than 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in state aid.

Maria Fekter, Austria's conservative finance minister, has in the past rejected the idea of a Hypo bad bank, which could could increase Austria's public debt, but has kept mum on the subject recently as the nation gears up for September elections. ($1 = 0.7650 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)