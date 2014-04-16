VIENNA, April 16 The net loss at nationalised Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria swelled to 1.86 billion euros ($2.57 billion) in 2013 from 23 million a year earlier as risk provisions and writedowns leapt to 1.66 billion euros, it said on Wednesday.

Hypo had said last week it expected to report a record net loss of about 1.9 billion euros for 2013 under IFRS accounting rules.

($1 = 0.7243 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)