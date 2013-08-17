VIENNA Aug 17 Austria has negotiated more time
to sell off the main unit of nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria
, which is the subject of an EU state-aid review, its
finance minister said.
Maria Fekter said the bank would now be allowed until
mid-2015 to sell the bank's southeastern Europe operations, an
extension to the deadline of end-2013 the European Commission
had originally wanted to impose for the winding down.
"The goal of an extension of the sale deadline for Hypo Alpe
Adria's southeast Europe network until mid-2015 ... has been
achieved after tireless, intensive negotiations," Fekter wrote
in answer to parliamentary questions published this week.
"A formal decision from the European Union is still to
come," she added.
Austria has pumped almost 3 billion euros ($4 billion) of
aid into Hypo, which it nationalised in 2009 to avoid a collapse
with regional implications.
European Competition Commissioner Joaquim Almunia has
expressed exasperation with the slow pace of its restructuring.
An official decision on a new plan presented to the
Commission is expected in autumn.
($1 = 0.7500 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Andrew Roche)