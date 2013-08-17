VIENNA Aug 17 Austria has negotiated more time to sell off the main unit of nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria , which is the subject of an EU state-aid review, its finance minister said.

Maria Fekter said the bank would now be allowed until mid-2015 to sell the bank's southeastern Europe operations, an extension to the deadline of end-2013 the European Commission had originally wanted to impose for the winding down.

"The goal of an extension of the sale deadline for Hypo Alpe Adria's southeast Europe network until mid-2015 ... has been achieved after tireless, intensive negotiations," Fekter wrote in answer to parliamentary questions published this week.

"A formal decision from the European Union is still to come," she added.

Austria has pumped almost 3 billion euros ($4 billion) of aid into Hypo, which it nationalised in 2009 to avoid a collapse with regional implications.

European Competition Commissioner Joaquim Almunia has expressed exasperation with the slow pace of its restructuring.

An official decision on a new plan presented to the Commission is expected in autumn. ($1 = 0.7500 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Andrew Roche)