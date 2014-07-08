By Tom Körkemeier
BRUSSELS, July 8 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that a plan to write-down
debt owed by Hypo Alpe Adria was a matter for Austrian national
law, and whoever wished to take legal action against this,
"knows which courts to go to".
The lower house of Austria's parliament approved legislation
that would wipe out some subordinated creditors of nationalised
lender Hypo Alpe Adria despite guarantees from its home
province, entering uncharted territory for debt markets.
Vienna has faced a public furore over the mounting costs of
dismantling Hypo, which Austria had to nationalise in 2009 to
avoid a collapse that would have sent a shock wave across the
region.
