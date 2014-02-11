VIENNA Feb 11 Austria's plan to set up a state-run "bad bank" to absorb toxic assets from nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria will have no immediate impact on the country's sovereign debt ratings, Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday.

S&P has a long-term AA+ rating with a stable outlook.

"The ratings already incorporate the expected impact on Austria's public finances of the wind-down unit," the agency said, a day after Austria said it may adopt a public vehicle to absorb up to 19 billion euros ($25.9 billion) in Hypo assets.

"Although the establishment of the wind-down unit will increase Austria's ratio of net general government debt to GDP, expected contingent liabilities will decrease by a comparable amount," it added in a statement.

