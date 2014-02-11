VIENNA Feb 11 Austria's plan to set up a
state-run "bad bank" to absorb toxic assets from nationalised
lender Hypo Alpe Adria will have no immediate impact
on the country's sovereign debt ratings, Standard & Poor's said
on Tuesday.
S&P has a long-term AA+ rating with a stable outlook.
"The ratings already incorporate the expected impact on
Austria's public finances of the wind-down unit," the agency
said, a day after Austria said it may adopt a public vehicle to
absorb up to 19 billion euros ($25.9 billion) in Hypo assets.
"Although the establishment of the wind-down unit will
increase Austria's ratio of net general government debt to GDP,
expected contingent liabilities will decrease by a comparable
amount," it added in a statement.
($1 = 0.7327 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)