VIENNA Feb 21 Austrian Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger may ask holders of bonds guaranteed by the province of Carinthia to share the costs of winding down nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria, he said on Friday.

"We have to look at this and see from a legal perspective whether it is possible to go in this direction," he said.

Spindelegger said he had hired former Morgan Stanley banker Dirk Notheis to join a team of financial, legal and insolvency experts to advise the government on the best way forward, including whether some bondholders could take a haircut.

"We have part (of the Hypo debt) with federal guarantees that we will of course service," he told reporters on Friday, reiterating that he felt Hypo's home province of Carinthia itself had a moral obligation to contribute.

Carinthian guarantees cover around 12.5 billion euros ($17.1 billion) of Hypo debt and federal guarantees around 1.2 billion euros.

A task force of technocrats is now drawing up proposals on creating a "bad bank" that could absorb up to 19 billion euros of assets from Hypo, relieving its chronic need for aid but boosting state debt to around 80 percent of eonomic output.

Spindelegger said he did not prefer the bad bank model over any other options, and that the government had to be open to various possibilities as it decides next month how to proceed.

"An insolvency scenario is not on the table, but as I have always said there are no taboos," he added.

He said negotiations with former Hypo owner BayernLB - which is fighting to get back 2.3 billion euros in funds frozen at Hypo and which has a say in creating any bad bank - had not begun.

"At the moment there is nothing to negotiate yet. First we need to know what we want," he said.

