Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
WASHINGTON, July 16 The World Bank on Wednesday said it was challenging Austria's decision to write down all debt owned by nationalized lender Hypo Alpe Adria, which could see the global development institution lose more than $200 million.
Austria's lower house of parliament last week approved legislation that would wipe out some subordinated creditors of the Hypo bank despite guarantees from its home province, entering uncharted territory for debt markets.
The World Bank holds 150 million euros ($203 million) in guaranteed subordinated debt in the Austrian bank.
"We are currently in discussions with the Austrian authorities, which have committed to undertake a legal review of the situation," World Bank spokesman Frederick Jones said. "We believe that this review will confirm that the international legal obligations of Austria ... will prevail over domestic legislation."
A spokesman for Austria's finance ministry confirmed the World Bank had asked for an exception to be made in its case, but the ministry did not believe this would be legally possible.
The World Bank's articles of agreement, which Austria signed as a member of the multilateral institution, prohibit the bank's assets from being seized by executive or legislative action.
Vienna has fully or partially nationalized three lenders including Hypo since the global financial crisis blew up in 2008.
($1 = 0.7394 Euros) (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov in Washington, additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan in Vienna; Editing by Tom Brown)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.