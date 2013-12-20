VIENNA Dec 20 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria [HAABI.UL} named Alexander Picker as its new chief executive on Friday, effective Jan. 1.

He replaces Gottwald Kranebitter, who quit in July, saying that political wrangling over whether the lender was worth keeping afloat had made his job impossible. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)