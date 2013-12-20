BRIEF-Fitch says China's bank results to highlight rising risks
* Fitch on China's bank results - view continued rapid credit growth, and the increasing complexity and interconnectedness of the financial system
VIENNA Dec 20 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria [HAABI.UL} named Alexander Picker as its new chief executive on Friday, effective Jan. 1.
He replaces Gottwald Kranebitter, who quit in July, saying that political wrangling over whether the lender was worth keeping afloat had made his job impossible. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Fitch on China's bank results - view continued rapid credit growth, and the increasing complexity and interconnectedness of the financial system
March 5 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
WASHINGTON, March 5 Republican U.S. lawmakers expect to unveil this week the text of long-awaited legislation to repeal and replace the Obamacare healthcare law, one of President Donald Trump's top legislative priorities, a senior Republican congressional aide said on Sunday.