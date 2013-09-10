VIENNA, Sept 10 The International Monetary Fund
advised Austria on Tuesday to get a tighter grip on public
finances and speed the restructuring of its troubled banks, a
task that it said would be expensive but manageable.
Vienna has fully or partially nationalised three lenders
since the financial crisis blew up in 2008, in part a
consequence of the banking system's heavy exposure to riskier
emerging European markets.
Under a plan approved earlier this month by the European
Commission, taxpayers face a hit of up to 5.4 billion euros
($7.2 billion) in fresh capital by 2017 for one of the trio,
Hypo Alpe Adria.
Recommending that other big Austrian banks should also
strengthen their capital buffers, the IMF said restructuring the
sector would have "further significant, though manageable,
fiscal costs".
The comments, in the Fund's annual review of the Austrian
economy, were published less than three weeks before
parliamentary elections.
The Fund said a faster disposal of the banking sector's
underperforming assets would help keep the extra costs in check.
Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter has said Hypo's woes
would not blow the country off course from its goal of balancing
the budget by 2016.
Economists say the new government will have its work cut out
to absorb another hit from Hypo while continuing to cut state
debt and deficits, though public finances should get a boost as
Austria's export-dependent economy starts to recover.
The IMF forecast gross domestic product would expand 0.4
percent in 2013 and 1.6 percent in 2014 after 0.9 percent growth
in 2012, saying it expected investments and private consumption
to pick up.
It reiterated it saw a potential risk in the banking
system's exposure to central, eastern and southeastern Europe,
where Bank Austria, Raiffeisen Bank International
and Erste Group are the biggest lenders.
The banking system "appears resilient to adverse scenarios
on the whole" because capitalisation, funding and liquidity
conditions have improved and foreign subsidiaries have reduced
their reliance on parent bank funding, the IMF said.
However, bank asset quality was still deteriorating in
several countries in the region and depressed credit demand is
hurting profitability.
The IMF stressed the need for better financial oversight,
risk management and governance, especially for small to
mid-sized banks, to prevent a recurrence of past problems.
