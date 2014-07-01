* Trims Austrian 2014 GDP growth forecast to 1-1/2 pct

* Says Austria should get tighter grip on public finances (Adds comments from IMF mission head, background)

VIENNA, July 1 Austria should rethink its plan to cancel 890 million euros ($1.21 billion) of subordinated debt issued by nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria that was guaranteed by the province of Carinthia, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

"While designed and intended as an isolated case, the prospective wipe-out risks calling into question similar guarantees issued by other sub-national bodies," the IMF said in a summary of its annual review of Austria's economy.

Austria has defended the plan as a way to ensure investors - and not just taxpayers - help pay to wind down the bank it had to nationalise in 2009. Hypo's 18 billion euros of assets will be planted in a "bad bank" later this year, as the IMF had recommended.

"The broader picture is we are very glad progress has been made on Hypo" IMF mission head Bas Bakker told reporters at the Austrian central bank in Vienna.

Austrian National Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said the decision not to let Hypo go bust - one of the options considered by the government for several months - had been fully in line with IMF recommendations.

The IMF, which trimmed its forecast for Austrian economic growth to around 1-1/2 percent this year from 1.7 percent, reiterated that Austria should get a tighter grip on public finances and speed the restructuring of its troubled banks.

Vienna has fully or partially nationalised three lenders including Hypo since the financial crisis blew up in 2008, in part a consequence of the banking system's heavy exposure to riskier emerging European markets. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Georgina Prodhan and Tom Pfeiffer)