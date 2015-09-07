VIENNA, Sept 7 Austria's Immigon Portfolioabbau
AG, the "bad bank" winding down parts of Volksbanken AG
, is offering to buy back non-subordinated debt worth
up to 400 million euros ($445.8 million), it said on Monday.
The offer, being coordinated by Citibank in London, is set
to run from Sept. 7 to Oct. 14, it said.
It had said in July it bought back 933 million euros worth
of debt, including accrued interest, while forecasting it may
make a 2015 profit.
For details of the latest offer see:
here
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens)