VIENNA Aug 2 Austrian property group Immofinanz
posted a 27 percent drop in full-year operating profit
as valuations rose less than last year, a Moscow shopping centre
cost more than expected and foreign exchange effects were
negative.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were 509 million
euros for the year to end-April, missing the average estimate of
548 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Rental income rose 12 percent to 656 million euros, in line
with expectations, while results of property sales more than
doubled to 111 million euros as it sold off properties to focus
on Germany, where it believes its future lies.
