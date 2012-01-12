VIENNA Jan 12 An Austrian appeals court
upheld the acquittal of former OMV Chief Executive
Wolfgang Ruttenstorfer on insider trading charges in a case that
put Austria's reputation as a financial centre in the spotlight.
A three-judge panel rejected on Thursday prosecutors' bid to
overturn a lower court ruling that cleared Ruttenstorfer a year
ago.
A relieved Ruttenstorfer reiterated he had always acted
correctly. Asked by reporters if he would do things differently
now, he said, "You are always wiser when looking back," the
Austria Press Agency quoted him as saying.
He had consistently denied wrongdoing in a share purchase he
made in 2009, shortly before OMV announced a divestment that
sent its stock higher. He insisted the stock he got in a
long-term option scheme did not lend itself to insider deals.
Chief executive of the Vienna-based oil and gas group from
2002 until last year, Ruttenstorfer had said before the first
trial that prosecutors were under pressure to use the case to
prove their ability to secure a conviction for insider trading.
Austria has convicted only one person for insider dealing,
handing out a suspended sentence.
Market watchdogs had asked prosecutors in 2010 to investigate
Ruttenstorfer over the share deal that authorities say made him
a 44,000 euro paper profit.
Ruttenstorfer bought 620,000 euros worth of OMV stock on
March 23, 2009, more than doubling his holding to 40,030 shares.
A week later OMV sold its 21 percent stake in Hungarian
refiner MOL to Russia's Surgutneftegaz for
1.4 billion euros, in a deal priced at almost twice MOL's share
price at the time. OMV shares subsequently rose 3 percent.
The probe also centred on an interview he gave to an Austrian
magazine days before the divestment, in which he said OMV would
hold on to the MOL stake that year. He has appealed against a
20,000 euro fine imposed in that separate case for market
manipulation.
(Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)