VIENNA, July 18 Austria's financial regulator
will cut the maximum guaranteed interest rates insurers are
allowed to offer for life insurance and state-subsidised pension
schemes to 1.5 percent from 1.75 percent.
The FMA said it was making the cut, which will take effect
for new contracts from 2015, because of a sustained low
interest-rate environment.
"This measure should ensure that guaranteed benefits from
insurance contracts can continue to be fulfilled," the watchdog
said in a statement on Friday.
In December, the FMA ordered insurers offering
guaranteed-interest life-insurance products to make provisions
to ensure they could make good on them.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Pravin Char)