VIENNA Aug 23 Austria's markets watchdog has
proposed letting insurers make direct loans to top-rated
companies to help boost investment returns at a time of very low
interest rates.
If adopted, the Financial Market Authority said the change
could generate more than 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in such
loans based on the experience in neighbouring Germany, where the
practice is already allowed.
The plan, which has been put up for public comment, proposes
letting insurers such as Vienna Insurance or Uniqa
make long-term senior loans to investment-grade
corporate borrowers with stable cash flows.
Such loans could not surpass 5 percent of an insurer's
technical reserves and no single loan could be worth more than 2
percent, the FMA said.
Austrian companies still rely mostly on bank loans rather
than capital markets for financing, and the country's banks'
lending margins are among the lowest in Europe.
($1 = 0.7493 euros)
