VIENNA, April 2 Austrian President Heinz Fischer
has 'in principle' accepted an invitation to visit Iran, his
office said on Wednesday, in what would be the first trip for
many years by a Western head of state.
Under President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate who was
elected last year, Iran has started to improve relations with
the West by engaging with world powers over its disputed nuclear
programme.
It remains under sanctions, however, and a visit by Fischer,
perhaps accompanied by business leaders, would be fraught with
political significance as the United States presses Western
countries to limit commerce with Tehran.
"The invitation from the Iranian side has been accepted in
principle but no date has been set," Fischer's spokesman said,
declining to give any more details given the delicate diplomacy
at stake.
Fischer stood side by side with visiting Israeli President
Shimon Peres this week as Peres urged Western countries to keep
up the pressure on Tehran over its disputed nuclear programme.
No Western head of state visited Iran under Rouhani's
predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who was president from 2005 to
2013. However then-Austrian President Thomas Klestil visited in
1999 and 2004 when reformist Mohammad Khatami was in office.
Austria, a neutral European Union member, was for centuries
a bridgehead for Iran to Europe. Lately it has been hosting
talks between Tehran and six world powers that seek to expand on
an interim deal last year in which Iran agreed to freeze parts
of its nuclear programme in return for limited relief from
sanctions.
MID-YEAR PRESIDENTIAL VISIT?
Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz will travel this
month to both Israel and Iran, his ministry said. Israel is an
enemy of Iran which has condemned the interim nuclear deal and
believes Tehran is on the path to acquiring nuclear weapons - an
allegation Iran strenuously denies.
A spokesman for Kurz's ministry said the programme for the
Iran trip was still under discussion. "Austria will in any case
discuss the human rights situation as well as its nuclear
programme," he said, adding that Kurz would not be accompanied
by a business delegation.
A senior U.S. official visited Vienna in January to voice
concern that Austrian companies, hoping to win post-sanctions
business in Iran, had visited Tehran in December.
One diplomatic source said Fischer could visit Iran by
mid-year "but this depends on a lot of things", including the
status of the nuclear talks, which are aimed at reaching a
comprehensive agreement by late July.
Iran last month warned the Austrian embassy in Tehran after
it hosted a meeting between EU foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton and Iranian human rights activists during her first visit
to Iran.
But the flap appears not to have derailed ties severely.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif later in March
spent more than an hour and a half meeting members of Austria's
parliament to discuss Iranian relations with the West, its
nuclear programme, human rights and the situation in Syria,
participants said.
European companies are sizing up the potential of an end to
the economic isolation of Iran, attracted by its young
population of 76 million people, its urgent need to overhaul its
creaking infrastructure, and its massive oil and gas reserves.
Austrian trade with Iran declined last year, with imports
down 87 percent to 16 million euros ($22 million) and exports
off 15 percent to 185 million, according to preliminary data.
($1 = 0.7249 Euros)
