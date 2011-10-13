VIENNA Oct 13 Europe can't be expected to bail out Italy as well as Greece, Austria's finance minister was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Europe is standing by Greece but it would be too much if Italy was to get into difficulties too, Maria Fekter told Austrian provincial newspaper Tiroler Tageszeitung.

"To save the Italians as well, that just cannot be. They have to see to it that they bring about a turnaround themselves," she said in remarks published on the newspaper's web site. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)