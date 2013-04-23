VIENNA, April 23 State-owned Austrian "bad bank" KA Finanz said on Tuesday it did not expect to need more state aid beyond the 250 million euros ($325 million) budgeted this year to help it meet new Basel III capital rules, and may not even need that much.

"We plan no additional capital need that is not already defined," Chief Executive Alois Steinbichler told reporters.

"From today's perspective, the capital requirement for Basel III will be clearly below this (250 million) level," he said, adding that details on this would be agreed later this year.

($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)