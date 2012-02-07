VIENNA Feb 7 Austria is ready to provide more state aid to KA Finanz, the "bad bank" split off from nationalised lender Kommunalkredit, should writedowns on its Greek debt portfolio require it, the finance ministry said.

The size of any additional aid depends on the outcome of talks on private sector involvement (PSI) in restructuring Greece's sovereign debt, a ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

KA Finanz has said it has nearly 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion) in such exposure, of which around half is in the form of credit default swaps or total return swaps.

The spokesman noted that the government had already said last year it would intervene if needed to maintain KA Finanz's 7 percent capital ratio and provide liquidity.

"We will know how much that will be when we know what PSI looks like in concrete terms, whether there is really a need for writedowns or not, and how markets develop until KA Finanz posts its annual results," he said.

The Austria Press Agency reported the government was preparing a 190 million euro guarantee to back some KA Finanz assets and thus avoid writing them down in its 2011 results.

The government could also inject up to 609 million euros in additional capital to shore up KA Finanz's balance sheet, though the exact sum was still unclear, APA said, without citing its sources.

Kommunalkredit Austria, the "good" part of the lender Austria had to nationalise in 2008, has said it could weather any hit on its Greek debt holdings without more state aid. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Will Waterman)