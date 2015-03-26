VIENNA, March 26 State-owned Austrian "bad bank" KA Finanz does not expect to need any more state aid as it winds down its remaining portfolio of assets, Chief Executive Alois Steinbichler said.

KA Finanz was split off from nationalised lender Kommunalkredit in an attempt to secure a sustainable future for the rest of the public sector finance specialist firm following the global financial crisis.

Austria this month agreed to sell parts of Kommunalkredit to a group led by German investor Patrick Bettscheider, ending a drive to re-privatise a bank it had to rescue in 2008.

It will shift the rest of the bank into KA Finanz, doubling its balance sheet to around 14 billion euros ($15.44 billion).

Asked about KA Finanz's previous comments that it will not need any more state aid, Steinbichler told reporters: "That is the plan, and it is not changed by acquiring the Kommunalkredit portfolio."

KA Finanz, which has reduced its portfolio by more than 80 percent from the 30 billion euros it inherited in 2008, has received nearly 2.7 billion euros in state aid to help cover wind-down costs and meet minimum capital ratios.

It broke even in 2014 after taking an 11.5 million euro writedown for a nominal 30 million euros in debt of Heta Asset Resolution, the separate bad bank for defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria whose debt repayments were suspended by supervisors this month.

KA Finanz's Heta debt is backed by a guarantee from Hypo's home province of Carinthia, which is examining whether it actually has to honour its more than 10 billion euros in remaining backing for Heta debt.

Steinbichler said the provincial guarantee was "absolutely" worth more than zero, as some market participants view it.

For its part, Kommunalkredit made a 9 million euro profit under IFRS accounting standards last year despite taking its own 7 million euro writedown on Heta debt worth a nominal 35 million euros.

($1 = 0.9059 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)