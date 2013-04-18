(Adds background, comments on other Austrian banks)
VIENNA, April 18 Standard & Poor's expects
loss-making Austrian state-owned bad bank KA Finanz to require
more state aid, the ratings agency said on Thursday.
KA Finanz, split off from nationalised lender Kommunalkredit
, got more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in
state aid a year ago in a fresh bailout prompted by Greek debt
writedowns and credit derivative exposure.
It last said in August 2012 that it was not actively seeking
more state aid.. No-one at the bank was
immediately available to comment on Thursday.
"There is a very high probability that the bank will need
more state aid and we are also anticipating that," S&P analyst
Anna Lozmann told journalists in Vienna.
KA Finanz made a net loss of 50 million euros in the first
half of 2012. It has not yet published its full-year report.
S&P reiterated that large Austrian banks remained
undercapitalised by international comparison and said they would
struggle to boost capital ratios by internal efforts.
"Although we believe that the banks' capitalisation will
improve, we doubt that internal capital retention will be
sufficient to fully close the gap to a rating-neutral
assessment," it said in a report.
"In our view, Austrian banks will not be able to achieve a
material improvement in the medium term without accessing the
capital market."
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields and
Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)