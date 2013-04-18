VIENNA, April 18 Standard & Poor's expects
loss-making Austrian state-owned bad bank KA Finanz to require
more state aid, the ratings agency said on Thursday.
KA Finanz, split off from nationalised lender Kommunalkredit
, got more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in
state aid a year ago in a fresh bailout prompted by Greek debt
writedowns and credit derivative exposure.
"There is a very high probability that the bank will need
more state aid and we are also anticipating that," S&P analyst
Anna Lozmann told journalists in Vienna.
