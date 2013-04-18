VIENNA, April 18 Standard & Poor's expects loss-making Austrian state-owned bad bank KA Finanz to require more state aid, the ratings agency said on Thursday.

KA Finanz, split off from nationalised lender Kommunalkredit , got more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in state aid a year ago in a fresh bailout prompted by Greek debt writedowns and credit derivative exposure.

"There is a very high probability that the bank will need more state aid and we are also anticipating that," S&P analyst Anna Lozmann told journalists in Vienna. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)