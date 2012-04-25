VIENNA, April 25 Austrian state-owned KA Finanz will get 1.23 billion euros ($1.62 billion) in a state recapitalisation, of which nearly 1 billion is in cash, the Austria Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The bank had no immediate comment on the results of a supervisory board meeting to address the recapitalisation exercise. Austria had to plug a hole that Greece's debt restructuring punched KA Finanz.

($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by William Hardy)