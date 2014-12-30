VIENNA Austrian prosecutors have charged the Kazakh president's former son-in-law turned opponent, Rakhat Aliyev, with the murder of two bankers in 2007, a Viennese court said on Tuesday, a case in which Kazakhstan has repeatedly requested his extradition.

Aliyev, once Kazakh ambassador to Austria who became a vocal critic of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, has previously denounced the case against him as politically motivated.

The Austrian judge has not set any bail option for Aliyev, a spokeswoman for the court told Reuters on Tuesday.

Aliyev has been in "investigative custody" in Vienna since June, when he returned to Austria from his home in Malta and turned himself in to the authorities.

Kazakhstan attempted to have him extradited from Austria, but Vienna twice refused because of the former Soviet republic's human rights record. Instead it opened its own investigation in 2011. He could face up to 40 years in jail if extradited.

Aliyev's lawyers have two weeks to appeal the charges upon receiving them, the court's spokeswoman. His lawyers were not immediately available for comment.

Austrian law prescribes at least 10 years in prison for anyone found guilty of murder.

International watchdog Human Rights Watch has said in recent years that Kazakhstan had a poor human rights record, with authorities cracking down on free speech and dissent. Torture remains common in places of detention, the organisation said.

