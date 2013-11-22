VIENNA Nov 22 Austrian prosecutors have charged four former officials at nationalised lender Kommunalkredit with breach of trust and securities law violations for actions before the state had to take over the bank in 2008.

The WKStA white-collar crimes unit said on Friday it had filed indictments of two former management board members and two former senior executives of the bank. It did not name them.

The breach of trust charges arise from a company the bank set up in early 2008 to park loss-making securities so that it would not have to book losses on them, prosecutors said in a statement. The WKStA said the bank provided loans or guarantees to other banks to finance purchases of the problem securities.

Officials also provided an unsecured loan to an overly indebted and nearly insolvent company in late 2008, it said, triggering a 5.8 million euro ($7.8 million) hit for the bank.

The securities law violations stem from several cases in which officials misled the public, the bank's owners or its supervisory board about the lender's true financial situation, the WKStA added.

The charges carry penalties of up to 10 years in jail. The suspects can still file an appeal against the indictments.

Kommunalkredit did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

Austria had to take over Kommunalkredit in 2008 as the financial crisis erupted, but it is to be wound down after an EU-mandated reprivatisation flopped in May this year. ($1 = 0.7429 euros)

