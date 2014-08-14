PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 20
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VIENNA Aug 14 The Austrian government has hired PwC Transaction Services to advise it on the sale of nationalised lender Kommunalkredit.
It said in an official notice on Thursday that PwC would act as exclusive financial adviser for the deal.
Austria is attempting to sell a scaled-down version of Kommunalkredit after failing last year to reprivatise the public-sector finance specialist which it nationalised in 2008.
FIMBAG, the agency which holds state stakes in banks, has asked for expressions of interest by Sept. 10. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Pravin Char)
March 19 Colorado-based debt collector SquareTwo Financial Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company said in a statement.
NEW YORK, March 19 Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.