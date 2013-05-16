VIENNA May 16 Austria has failed to find a buyer for nationalised bank Kommunalkredit, which it had hoped to sell by mid-2013, Kommunalkredit said on Thursday.

"The privatisation process was not completed on the basis of existing offers. A value-preserving transaction for shareholders was not possible in the current market environment," the public-sector infrastructure finance specialist said in a statement.