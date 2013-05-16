BRIEF-Capital Stage acquires additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
* Acquires from institutional investor of Chorus Clean Energy Ag additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
VIENNA May 16 Austria has failed to find a buyer for nationalised bank Kommunalkredit, which it had hoped to sell by mid-2013, Kommunalkredit said on Thursday.
"The privatisation process was not completed on the basis of existing offers. A value-preserving transaction for shareholders was not possible in the current market environment," the public-sector infrastructure finance specialist said in a statement. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Erica Billingham)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 TransCanada Corp has suspended a $15 billion NAFTA suit filed against the United States over the Keystone XL pipeline, the company said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the project last month.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 U.S. equity crowdfunding platforms are providing entrepreneurs with a new way of raising capital, though the number of companies taking advantage of it and the amount of money being raised are still relatively small, a new U.S. government study has found.