VIENNA Jan 24 Austria has struck a tax deal
with Liechtenstein, adding another neighbour to its web of
accords that lets Vienna tax money Austrians have quietly parked
abroad, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said on Thursday.
She said the accord, expected to be formally signed next
week, was estimated to raise "a few hundred million" euros for
the Austrian budget.
The countries have been negotiating a deal that would let the
Austrian government tax assets held in Liechtenstein-based
trusts.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)