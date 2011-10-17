VIENNA Oct 17 The first strikes to hit the Austrian metalworking sector in 25 years were put on hold as negotiators agreed to resume talks on Monday to try to resolve a pay dispute.

"The discussions (by negotiators) of the various positions concluded that a quick resumption of wage negotiations seems sensible," both sides said late on Sunday, adding industrial action would be suspended during the pay talks.

Metal workers seeking a 5.5 percent wage increase had downed tools on Friday and warned they would carry out open-ended walkouts this week if the dispute was not settled.

Around half of the country's 165,000 metal workers had voted to support the strike, which initially targeted 150 businesses in the Alpine country, including specialist steel group Voestalpine .

The metal workers say employers must take into account 2.8 percent annual inflation earlier this year and healthy industrial growth. Inflation reached 3.6 percent in September, according to the national definition.

Employers have said they can afford a 3.65 percent wage rise with a 200 euro ($277.30) one-off payment. They say the metal workers are being offered the highest wage rise of all sectors in Austria at a time of economic uncertainty. ($1 = 0.721 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)