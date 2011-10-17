VIENNA Oct 17 The first strikes to hit the
Austrian metalworking sector in 25 years were put on hold as
negotiators agreed to resume talks on Monday to try to resolve a
pay dispute.
"The discussions (by negotiators) of the various positions
concluded that a quick resumption of wage negotiations seems
sensible," both sides said late on Sunday, adding industrial
action would be suspended during the pay talks.
Metal workers seeking a 5.5 percent wage increase had downed
tools on Friday and warned they would carry out open-ended
walkouts this week if the dispute was not settled.
Around half of the country's 165,000 metal workers had voted
to support the strike, which initially targeted 150 businesses
in the Alpine country, including specialist steel group
Voestalpine .
The metal workers say employers must take into account 2.8
percent annual inflation earlier this year and healthy
industrial growth. Inflation reached 3.6 percent in September,
according to the national definition.
Employers have said they can afford a 3.65 percent wage rise
with a 200 euro ($277.30) one-off payment. They say the metal
workers are being offered the highest wage rise of all sectors
in Austria at a time of economic uncertainty.
($1 = 0.721 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)