VIENNA Oct 18 Austria's metal workers agreed to an average 4.2 percent wage rise on Tuesday, bringing an end to the first strikes to hit the industry in quarter of a century and setting the bar for pay negotiations in other sectors.

The workers, who had been seeking a 5.5 percent increase, downed tools on Friday and had warned they would carry out open-ended walkouts if the dispute was not settled.

Around half of the country's 165,000 metal workers had voted to support the strike, which initially targeted 150 businesses in the Alpine country, including specialist steel group Voestalpine .

Unions said employers needed to take into account 2.8 percent annual inflation earlier this year and healthy industrial growth. Inflation reached 3.6 percent in September, according to the national definition.

The Austrian chambers of commerce, which had been representing the employers, said Tuesday's result was "manageable" for the industry thanks to the strength of the sector in the first half of the year.

The accord for 2012 takes effect from next month. Employers had offered 3.65 percent plus a one-off payment of 200 euros. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Catherine Evans)