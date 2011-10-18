VIENNA Oct 18 Austria's metal workers agreed to
an average 4.2 percent wage rise on Tuesday, bringing an end to
the first strikes to hit the industry in quarter of a century
and setting the bar for pay negotiations in other sectors.
The workers, who had been seeking a 5.5 percent increase,
downed tools on Friday and had warned they would carry out
open-ended walkouts if the dispute was not settled.
Around half of the country's 165,000 metal workers had voted
to support the strike, which initially targeted 150 businesses
in the Alpine country, including specialist steel group
Voestalpine .
Unions said employers needed to take into account 2.8
percent annual inflation earlier this year and healthy
industrial growth. Inflation reached 3.6 percent in September,
according to the national definition.
The Austrian chambers of commerce, which had been
representing the employers, said Tuesday's result was
"manageable" for the industry thanks to the strength of the
sector in the first half of the year.
The accord for 2012 takes effect from next month. Employers
had offered 3.65 percent plus a one-off payment of 200 euros.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Catherine Evans)