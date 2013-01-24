VIENNA Jan 24 Austrian cartel authorities visited the premises of electronics retailer Media Markt/Saturn this month as part of a price-fixing investigation, the newspaper Die Presse reported on Thursday.

It cited the local unit of German group Metro as confirming the report and saying it would cooperate fully with the investigation.

The Austrian company had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. The Federal Competition Agency was not immediately available. Die Presse cited the agency as confirming searches of electronics retailers without naming them. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)