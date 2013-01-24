(Adds comment from MediaMarkt in Germany)

VIENNA Jan 24 Austrian cartel authorities visited the premises of electronics retailer MediaMarkt/Saturn this month as part of a price-fixing investigation, the newspaper Die Presse reported on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for MediaMarkt in Germany, where its parent Metro is based, confirmed the report but referred other questions to its Austria press department, which had no immediate comment.

Die Presse cited the local unit as saying it would cooperate fully with the investigation.

The Federal Competition Agency was not immediately available. Die Presse cited the agency as confirming searches of electronics retailers without naming them.