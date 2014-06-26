VIENNA, June 26 Austria on Thursday named Siegfried Wolf as chairman of the company that holds state stakes in strategic companies such as OMV and Telekom Austria, picking a savvy business executive with close ties to Russia for the politically sensitive post.

The OIAG vehicle said the 56-year-old Wolf, one of Austria's best-known managers, was elected chairman by majority vote of its supervisory board. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)