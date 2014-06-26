Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
ABU DHABI/VIENNA, June 26 Russia's Gazprom is in talks to buy Abu Dhabi's 24.9 percent stake in Austrian oil and gas firm OMV, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters on Thursday.
The source confirmed comments from an Austrian member of parliament, who told Kurier newspaper and Reuters he had "concrete indications" that Abu Dhabi fund International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) and Gazprom had held discussions on the issue.
Austrian state holding company OIAG, which holds 32 percent of OMV in a shareholder pact with IPIC and coordinates any shareholding changes, said it had seen no sign that IPIC wanted to exit.
Gazprom, IPIC and OMV declined to comment. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields in Vienna and Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks lost ground along with bond yields and as natural resource companies pulled back despite an uptick in commodity prices.