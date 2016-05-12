VIENNA May 12 The head of Austria's railways, Christian Kern, is emerging as the favourite to become chancellor as the ruling Social Democratic Party (SPO) debates whom to pick as a successor to Werner Faymann, who stepped down this week.

Faymann bowed to a revolt from inside the SPO after its candidate was beaten in the first round of a presidential election last month by a rival from the anti-immigration Freedom Party (FPO), which has been buoyed by Europe's migration crisis.

Kern, who oversaw the mass transit of migrants to Germany from Hungary's border at the height of the migrant crisis last autumn, is up against Gerhard Zeiler, a former head of national broadcaster ORF and now the London-based president of media conglomerate Turner International.

SPO branches in seven of Austria's nine provinces, which hold significant sway in the federalised country, have expressed support for Kern ahead of a party meeting next Tuesday that will officially pick a candidate to succeed Faymann.

Kern, 50, became chief of Austria's state-run railway operator OBB in 2010, and previously worked as spokesman for the SPO's parliamentary group and as a manager at Austrian hydropower utility Verbund.

Erich Foglar, the head of the influential umbrella group for Austria's unions OEGB, has described Kern as having the right skills for the job.

The SPO's conservative junior partners in the ruling coalition have made it a condition for the survival of the coalition that Faymann's successor implement a tough new asylum law, a capping of social security benefits and a deregulation of the economy.

On Wednesday Austria's acting chancellor, Reinhold Mitterlehner, who heads the junior coalition party, did not rule out a snap parliamentary election following Faymann's resignation.

An OBB spokeswoman declined to comment on Kern's future.

Amid the surge in support for Kern, daily Der Standard ran a headline: "OeBB chief himself is the only one who can prevent him becoming new chancellor".

In the second round of their presidential election on May 22 Austrians will choose between the far-right Freedom Party's Norbert Hofer, who is running on an anti-immigrant, anti-Europe ticket, and independent Alexander van der Bellen. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Gareth Jones)