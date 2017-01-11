WELS, Austria Jan 11 Austria's centre-left Chancellor Christian Kern on Wednesday launched an apparent bid to win back voters from the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) by presenting a 10-year plan focused on jobs and the economy.

Faced with a resurgent FPO that is running first in opinion polls and is buoyed by fears about Europe's migration crisis and rising unemployment, Kern called for the European Union to allow preference for Austrian citizens in sectors with high joblessness.

"That means - only if there is no suitable unemployed person in the country can (a job) be given to new arrivals without restriction," the text of his plan said. It singled out immigration from eastern European member states as a source of pressure on the small country's job market. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Mark Heinrich)