First flight marks new air cargo link between Afghanistan and India
KABUL, June 19 An aircraft packed with 60 tons of Afghan plants with medicinal uses marked the opening of the first air cargo corridor between Afghanistan and India on Monday.
VIENNA May 12 Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, who is widely expected to take the reins of the conservative party in the country's coalition government, called on Friday for a snap parliamentary election to be held.
"I personally believe early elections would be the right path," Kurz told a news conference.
While Kurz is widely favoured within his People's Party (OVP) to become its next leader after Reinhold Mitterlehner quit this week, he left open the issue of whether he intended to take on the role at a party meeting on Sunday. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields)
KABUL, June 19 An aircraft packed with 60 tons of Afghan plants with medicinal uses marked the opening of the first air cargo corridor between Afghanistan and India on Monday.
LONDON, June 19 A man who drove a van into worshippers near a London mosque on Monday was not known to the security services in terms of far-right extremism, British minister Ben Wallace said.
PARIS, June 19 Aircraft leasing giant AerCap placed an order worth $8.1 billion at list prices for 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners at the Paris Airshow, in a vote of confidence for long-haul aircraft amid declining orders for many wide-body models.