BRIEF-Spark Energy receives Hart-Scott-Rodino approval for Verde acquisition
* Spark energy, inc. Receives Hart-Scott-Rodino approval for verde acquisition and completes two-for-one stock split
VIENNA May 14 The leadership of Austria's conservative People's Party, the junior party in the country's coalition government, has appointed Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz as its new head, Kurz told a news conference on Sunday.
Kurz, 30, is widely seen as the party's best chance of boosting its ratings and surpassing the far-right Freedom Party, which is running first in opinion polls, followed by Chancellor Christian Kern's Social Democrats. He has already called for a snap parliamentary election, which Kern has said is now inevitable. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Keith Weir)
* Spark energy, inc. Receives Hart-Scott-Rodino approval for verde acquisition and completes two-for-one stock split
LONDON, June 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May visited the Finsbury Park mosque in north London near the scene of an attack where a van ploughed into worshippers on Monday. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5