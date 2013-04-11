VIENNA, April 11 Frank Stronach, the leader of a new political force in Austria, has struck a deal with a rival that will allow his party to run for election in the state of Tyrol, the Austria Press Agency said.

The 80-year-old Austro-Canadian billionaire who entered the political fray last year polled about 10 percent in the last two provincial elections but hit a snag in Tyrol where a team not approved by party headquarters planned to run under the name "Team Stronach".

APA said Stronach agreed on Thursday to support the team of Hans-Peter Mayr, his former top official in the province who had been suddenly demoted, and to field a list of candidates under the name "Team Stronach-Mayr".

They were aiming for "a nice double-digit result" in the April 28 election, APA said, citing comments from Mayr after a breakfast with Stronach to thrash out the problem.

That would be enough to win some seats in the state government to add to its gains in the provinces of Carinthia and Lower Austria last month.

Stronach's press team did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the news.

Stronach, the founder and ex-chairman of global car parts firm Magna International said on Tuesday he had returned to the country of his birth to save it from career politicians.

He is his party's top candidate but says he would not take part in any coalition government, rather using his parliamentary influence to fight for issues including more autonomy from the European Union, more direct government and lower corporate taxes.