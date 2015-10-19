VIENNA Oct 19 Austria's state holding company OBIB, which has stakes in firms including Telekom Austria , Austrian Post and OMV, has not been instructed to sell any shares, its chief said on Monday.

Austria's Finance Ministry on Saturday denied a newspaper report it was making preparations to sell its 28 percent stake in Telekom Austria to the company's majority owner, Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; writing by Francois Murphy; editing by David Clarke)