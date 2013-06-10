VIENNA, June 10 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International opened its first Hong Kong branch on
Monday, less than three weeks after the resignation of its chief
executive exposed divisions over its approach to foreign
expansion.
Sources at the bank say doubts over foreign expansion among
the provincial Austrian lenders that control RBI helped speed
the departure of Herbert Stepic last month over personal deals
to buy property in Singapore.
RBI, the second-biggest lender in CEE after UniCredit's
Bank Austria, has had an office in Hong Kong since
1980, and its first branch there has an initial 12 staff.
"RBI intends to capitalise on the city's position as a
global financial centre to enhance its Asian operations and to
match the increasing demand from clients in Austria and Central
and Eastern Europe (CEE) for institutional banking and financing
services," the bank said in a statement.
RBI also has branches in Xiamen and Beijing, and has been
operating a Singapore branch since 1998.
Stepic's property deals were arranged by Swiss Bank UBS
through "project companies" in the British Virgin
Islands and Hong Kong.
