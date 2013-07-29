VIENNA, July 29 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International would consider taking a Middle Eastern
wealth fund as a major investor to meet new capital
requirements, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview
published on Monday.
Analysts estimate that Raiffeisen (RBI) must find about 2
billion euros ($2.6 billion) in the medium term to meet
international capital standards.
It also owes the Austrian government and other investors
around 2.5 billion euros in non-voting participation capital
that it received after the global financial crisis broke out.
Karl Sevelda, who took over as CEO last month, said he
wanted to clarify with the authorities exactly how much extra
capital RBI needs to find and that taking a new partner as well
as a capital increase were both possible options.
"Alongside the capital increase, the addition of a partner
would be thinkable, for example a Middle East wealth fund," he
told Austria's WirtschaftsBlatt. "That doesn't mean, however,
that we're holding a beauty contest."
The bank is reluctant to carry out a capital increase at its
currently low market value of 4.5 billion euros, which would
significantly dilute the share of its 78 percent shareholder,
unlisted Austrian bank Raiffeisen Zentralbank.
Sevelda said RBI, one of the top lenders in central and
eastern Europe after UniCredit's Bank Austria and
Austria's Erste Bank Group, would not be making any
major new acquisitions until its capital needs were clarified.
RBI is facing problems in Hungary, where the government is
considering as yet unspecified measures to help households
struggling to pay foreign-currency mortgages. Such measures are
likely to prove costly for lenders like RBI.
The banks were shocked by a raft of similar measures in 2010
and 2011, which cost them collectively 3.6 billion euros, and
Sevelda said RBI had now made a loss over its entire engagement
in Hungary, which began before the collapse of the Soviet Union.
"We acknowledge our presence in the country and want to keep
it. But when I hear that measures are permanently in the works
to squeeze more money out of the banks, then every bank active
in Hungary will have to come up with a plan," he said.
"It can't be that we are the nation's cash cow."
($1 = 0.7539 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)