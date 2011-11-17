VIENNA Nov 17 The head of Austria's state debt
commission said on Thursday thinks the country's AAA sovereign
rating is safe as long as the euro zone debt crisis does not
worsen.
Asked in a television interview if he expected Austria to
keep its top rating, Bernard Felderer said: "At the moment,
certainly yes."
But he added: "In the longer term, if this storm in Italy
goes on and catches us all a bit or gets stronger, then nothing
is ruled out.
"But I believe that compared with other countries we are
well on the way and, strengthened with the debt brake, we have
put a strong ace on the table."
Felderer was referring to the government's decision this
week to adopt a constitutional amendment that would
automatically limit the structural budget deficit and bring
state debt down to 60 percent of gross domestic product by
2020. [ID:nL5E7MF03Q]
Felderer, also head of one the Austria's prominent economic
think tanks, had suggested last week the country's AAA rating
could be at risk, but he has since stressed he was referring
only to the danger posed by the wider debt crisis in the euro
zone.
