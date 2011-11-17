VIENNA Nov 17 The head of Austria's state debt commission said on Thursday thinks the country's AAA sovereign rating is safe as long as the euro zone debt crisis does not worsen.

Asked in a television interview if he expected Austria to keep its top rating, Bernard Felderer said: "At the moment, certainly yes."

But he added: "In the longer term, if this storm in Italy goes on and catches us all a bit or gets stronger, then nothing is ruled out.

"But I believe that compared with other countries we are well on the way and, strengthened with the debt brake, we have put a strong ace on the table."

Felderer was referring to the government's decision this week to adopt a constitutional amendment that would automatically limit the structural budget deficit and bring state debt down to 60 percent of gross domestic product by 2020. [ID:nL5E7MF03Q]

Felderer, also head of one the Austria's prominent economic think tanks, had suggested last week the country's AAA rating could be at risk, but he has since stressed he was referring only to the danger posed by the wider debt crisis in the euro zone. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Grebler)