VIENNA Nov 16 Austria should keep a close eye on its banks' exposure to emerging Europe, a senior Standard & Poors analyst told a newspaper, declining comment on prospects for changing its AAA rating on the country.

Premiums on Austrian government debt over benchmark German Bunds have widened to euro-era highs on talk Austria could lose its triple-A status, but government officials have said they had no indication of this from ratings agencies.

Alois Strasser, whose responsibilities at S&P include Austria, told the Wiener Zeitung in an interview published on Wednesday that the agency never comments on speculation about possible debt ratings changes.

"Austrian banks' exposure (to eastern Europe) is of course high, even if it is seen as its home market. It is a subject that should be considered for the banks and the country", Strasser said.

Asked if concerns were justified that Austrian efforts to improve its finances lagged those of other top-rated countries since an S&P report in December 2010, he said:

"One or two countries may have had stronger success than Austria in the meantime. But the (financial) framework plan is from April 2010. The data in 2010 and 2011 developed very, very well despite weakening in the second half."

He said it was too early to comment on Austria's decision to adopt a constitutional debt brake that would limit the country's structural budget deficit to 0.35 percent of GDP by 2017 and cut debt to 60 percent of GDP by 2010.

Austrian officials on Tuesday said they would try to balance its budget faster than first planned and use a constitutional debt brake to get a firmer grip on public finances and protect its credit rating.

Strasser said S&P took into consideration countries' political will to address looming long-term challenges, for example by adjusting pension systems.

The agency also factors in Austrian banks' exposure to central and eastern Europe, where they are the biggest lenders, Strasser said.

"Perhaps some loans on banks' balance sheets use a certain valuation leeway. The question also arises of capital adequacy," he said. "Some Austrian banks have enough capital under domestic law but this may not be recognised internationally."

He cited non-voting participation capital that some banks raised during the financial crisis, which S&P does not count as core capital.

"This is still unresolved," he said.

The Austrian state has said it has 6 billion euros ($8.1 billion) left in reserve to recapitalise banks if needed, but Strasser pointed out it would have to borrow that money.

European regulators demand banks have a core tier one capital ratio of 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by mid-2012.

"The 9 percent can be reached when at least the participation capital is recognised or converted into ordinary capital. Should it come to a stronger recession in eastern Europe that would have an additional impact," he said. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)