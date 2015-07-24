VIENNA, July 24 The Austrian province of Salzburg said on Friday it was suing Erste Group for close to 88.6 million euros ($97 million) for failing to warn it of the risks of exotic trades ordered by the province's former budget director.

The province has been seeking to recover millions of euros lost in speculative deals that blew up in a scandal in 2012, brought down the local government and exposed lax supervision of opaque provincial finances in Austria.

It said in a statement on Friday Erste Group had handled 33 trades of interest-rate derivatives, 1,905 foreign exchange transactions and 102 currency options for Salzburg between January 2005 and June 2013.

"These trades were agreed almost exclusively by telephone and a number of trades had a significantly negative initial market value, of which the bank did not inform the province," Salzburg finance head Christian Stoeckl said in the statement.

Salzburg's suit comes as another Austrian province, Carinthia, is trying to claw its way out of a mess caused by it guaranteeing more than 10 billion euros of debt held by Heta Asset Resolution, the "bad bank" that is winding down defunct Hypo Alpe Adria bank.

Erste Group said it had not yet received a copy of the suit brought by Salzburg but was "relaxed" about the allegations.

"We have nothing to be ashamed of because we accepted and executed orders from public employees who were experts in this area ... with the full knowledge of the politicians," the lender said in an e-mailed statement.

Salzburg sacked budget director Monika Rathgeber in 2012, accusing her of covertly borrowing 1.8 billion euros over a decade to run a shadow financial portfolio. She has denied the charges, saying her bosses knew all about the deals.

The province has been pursuing banks that were counterparties in deals and has already filed suits against Liechtenstein's LGT Bank and Raiffeisenbank Niederoesterreich. It settled out of court with one unnamed bank last year.

($1 = 0.9115 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)