VIENNA Nov 16 Austria's
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG said demand
remained strong despite a weakening economy as customers invest
to secure long-term supplies.
"The oilfield service industry has remained unaffected by
the slowdown of global economic momentum. We see strong demand
for high-precision components and downhole tools", Chief
Executive Gerald Grohmann said on Wednesday.
The company said order inflow in the first
nine months of the year rose to 338.5 million euros ($457.8
million) from 260.2 million a year earlier.
Strong demand for oil and gas in emerging markets, a sharp
decline in spare OPEC capacities and lower additional oil supply
this year and next has stabilised oil prices at a high level, it
noted.
"The currently robust oil price ... is driving the
major oil companies' readiness to spend capital for exploration
and production projects considered indispensable from a medium
to long-term perspective," it added.
It said it remained flexible to meet any changing
circumstances in the months ahead. "At the moment, however, SBO
does not see any weakening of demand."
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)