VIENNA, April 20 Austrian banks' balance sheets
remain relatively weak, posing a major risk for the country in
the unlikely event of a severe economic downturn, Standard &
Poor's analyst Alois Strasser told a newspaper.
"The fact is that Austrian banks are weakly capitalised by
international comparison," he was quoted as saying in an
interview published in Die Presse on Friday, reiterating
concerns S&P voiced when it downgraded Austria in January.
"They were always at the low end in terms of capitalisation,
and even if recapitalisation measures are implemented now and
participation capital is converted to equity Austrian banks will
not be a lot stronger. They will perhaps be in the lower part of
the middle of the pack but that is not especially strong."
Big Austrian banks include Erste Group Bank,
Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit
unit Bank Austria.
In a severe stress situation that saw a sharp recession,
plunging stock markets and a leap in unemployment, Austrian
banks' equity would be wiped out, forcing the state to inject
capital worth around 23 percent of gross domestic product,
Strasser said.
S&P stripped Austria of its top rating primarily given
concerns about Europe's ability to master the debt crisis, which
led it to downgrade nine countries.
He said Austria's programme that seeks to end budget
deficits by 2016 was a step in the right direction but its
potential return to a AAA rating depended on how the plan -
especially assumptions for revenue from a financial transactions
tax and a tax deal with Switzerland - is implemented.
"I still think this is not the final consolidation package,"
he said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)