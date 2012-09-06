VIENNA, Sept 6 Foreign currency loans are the principal economic risk for Austria's banks, especially the many private loans denominated in Swiss francs, credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's said.

S&P, which in January stripped Austria of its AAA rating, partly because of the danger of banks needing more government aid, said on Thursday while Austria was economically resilient and imbalances were low, credit risk was a concern.

"We see the credit risk in the economy as larger than in most countries that we assess in Europe, and the reason is the foreign currency credits," S&P analyst Anna Lozmann told a news conference.

Lozmann said about 28 percent of Austrian credit to private households was in foreign currency, of which 93 percent was in francs. Much of the credit was long-term loans.

The possibility of large exchange-rate fluctuations "pulls down the score for credit risks in the economy", she said, adding Austrian banks were still relatively poorly capitalised in S&P's opinion, despite improvements made in recent years.

Austrian banks are the biggest lenders to emerging Europe.

Many private individuals in Austria borrowed in francs to tap low interest rates for mortgages, and Austrian lenders have been trying to persuade customers to switch to domestic financing which is cheaper to service.

The franc rose almost 20 percent in the space of a few months in the summer of 2011 as investors flocked to a safe haven from the euro crisis, prompting the Swiss National Bank to set a cap for the franc's value against the euro. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Dan Lalor)