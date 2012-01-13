UPDATE 2-Inflation picks up to multi-year highs in China as cbank eyes tighter policy
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest since May 2014
LONDON Jan 13 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's will downgrade top-rated Austria by one notch, a euro zone official told Reuters on Friday.
"It is AA-plus and outlook negative," the source said.
"I know that France is affected as well, and Slovakia," the source added.
S&P had put 15 of the 17 euro zone countries under review for potential downgrades. (Reporting by European bureaux; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest since May 2014
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02142017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Minister for State of Electronics P.P. Chaudhary, Joint Secretary Sanjeev Mittal and Microsoft Corp. India Chairman Bhaskar Pramanik at CII event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Union Bank of Indi
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 In the mountainous folds of California lie hundreds of dams that played a vital role in making it America's wealthiest and most populous state.